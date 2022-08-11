Per the story, the state Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC) is again looking for potential regional airport sites to accommodate anticipated future growth. (Skagit Valley Herald, Aug. 7)
The Greater Seattle region is currently served by three major airports (Sea-Tac, Paine Field and one not included in the article, King County/Boeing Field). Both Paine Field and Boeing Field are currently underutilized by commercial airlines. Another possible option was not mentioned at all: Create shared commercial facilities at McChord AFB in Tacoma and/or NAS Whidbey Island, as currently exist at several other joint-use airport sites around the country.
Both sites are well within the service area of interest, and both have adequate space for separate commercial expansion and minimal interference with the military and its mission. The superior advantage is these sites already exist, with major infrastructure components — e.g., runways/taxiways, control towers, fuel availability, etc. — already in place, thus significant cost savings and much less local objection that an entirely new airport site somewhere else would generate.
The logical commercial terminal site at McChord is on the eastern boundary, easily separated from military operations with relatively easy access to existing freeways and future light rail. NAS Whidbey has sufficient available land space for a commercial terminal on the west side of the base with separate access possible, but off-island access presents a much larger challenge (new roads, likely a new bridge link to Camano Island, etc.), all at huge cost. And, of course, more reason for the NIMBYs in the area who constantly squawk about jet noise to complain.
The ongoing airport search supports the thesis that in 25-30 years, the Puget Sound region will look like the San Francisco Bay area does today: wall-to-wall people. To its credit, the CACC is actively planning ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.