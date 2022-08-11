Per the story, the state Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC) is again looking for potential regional airport sites to accommodate anticipated future growth.  (Skagit Valley Herald, Aug. 7)

The Greater Seattle region is currently served by three major airports (Sea-Tac, Paine Field and one not included in the article, King County/Boeing Field). Both Paine Field and Boeing Field are currently underutilized by commercial airlines. Another possible option was not mentioned at all: Create shared commercial facilities at McChord AFB in Tacoma and/or NAS Whidbey Island, as currently exist at several other joint-use airport sites around the country.

