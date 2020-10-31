My personal experience with hospice is probably similar to that of many families.
Both my parents, my husband and granddaughter were all in hospice care, all of which have made me a strong supporter. Therefore, I have chosen Hospice of the Northwest to be my main charity of choice when I make my yearly financial donation.
It troubles me to learn that Hospice of the Northwest would even be considered “for sale” to a for-profit entity. This fine organization has functioned beautifully, efficiently and compassionately for decades. Whenever financial gains enter the picture, it would seem the compassion component gets lost in the process.
I beseech the CEO of Skagit Regional Health and all others involved in the decision-making process to reject the unsolicited offer of a sale to Bristol as described in Skagit Valley Herald.
Mary Ann Hatfield
Anacortes
