Schools are consistently asking for way too much.
First the logging industry was there to help, and then it was the lottery. Where are those funds, the general fund? What happened to them supporting the schools?
The schools also don’t tell you all what the money is going for either. If Evergreen was as bad as they say it is, they would condemn it like they did Central. Move sixth-eighth back to Cascade since it’s almost double the size it was years ago, when three grades were going there.
High school freezing, why don’t they use the money from the swimming pool fund that were raised to put in the basement?
Then there is the salaries. Why do administration people make more than our law enforcement who put theirs lives on the line for us? How many of them have six figures? There is also the “I have to blow the funds to show we need that amount again next year.” What happened to the money that was going to build a new high school on Cook Road at Janicki Fields?
So, at some point enough is enough.
Vote no for Sedro-Woolley School Bond.
Mina Kua
Sedro-Woolley
