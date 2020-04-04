The checks soon to be sent out will be a great uplift — for all the payers of property taxes.
This money will literally just go from the federal to the state governments because April is, after all, property tax time.
Some counties may “defer” the due date, which is tantamount to “no help whatsoever.”
Help for the local economy? I don’t think so.
James Kennedy
Mount Vernon
