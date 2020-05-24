While I’m saddened I won’t be able to attend a Memorial Day event with my WWII Vet father this year, I’ll still fly my flag and remember those who gave the last full measure while serving in the armed forces.
I’ll also pause to remember some who died while fighting not abroad, but here. They died not with weapons in their hands, but freedom and justice in their hearts.
Let’s recall one troubled period: June 21, 1964, to March 25, 1965.
James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner were killed by a Ku Klux Klan lynch mob near Meridian, Mississippi, on June 21. Working to register black voters, they were arrested by the county sheriff and turned over to the Klan.
Jimmie Lee Jackson was beaten and shot by state troopers as he tried to protect his grandfather and mother from a trooper attack on civil rights marchers in Marion, Alabama, on Feb. 26, 1965.
The Rev. James Reeb, from Boston, was among many white clergy who joined the Selma marchers after the attack by state troopers at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in February. He was beaten to death by white men while he walked down a Selma street on March 11, 1965.
Viola Gregg Liuzzo, a housewife and mother from Detroit, drove to Alabama to help with the Selma march after seeing televised reports of the attack at the Edmund Pettus Bridge. While ferrying marchers between Selma and Montgomery, she was shot and killed by a klansman in a passing car on March 25, 1965.
Yes, of course it is fitting and proper to memorialize our fallen military. But perhaps, it’s equally important to memorialize those who died for a better world.
Let none of their deaths be in vain.
David Johnson
Mount Vernon
