So, the Mount Vernon School District has decided to spend $15,000 to have their graduation ceremony at The Angel of the Winds Casino. I’m pleased as punch that the district can absorb this cost.
The venue is not even in Skagit County, so not a single dime of the money will make it back to Skagit County. I hope the taxpayers in the MVSD remember this the next time MVSD cries that they’re broke and need to raise the levy rate.
Mark Fleischbein
Anacortes
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.