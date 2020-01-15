So, the Mount Vernon School District has decided to spend $15,000 to have their graduation ceremony at The Angel of the Winds Casino. I’m pleased as punch that the district can absorb this cost.

The venue is not even in Skagit County, so not a single dime of the money will make it back to Skagit County. I hope the taxpayers in the MVSD remember this the next time MVSD cries that they’re broke and need to raise the levy rate.

Mark Fleischbein

Anacortes

