There is an old labor song titled “Which Side Are You On.”
Congressional Republicans made that abundantly clear by voting “no” on the COVID-relief stimulus bill. The bill will provide much-needed help for working-class Americans. GOP “no” votes make it clear that Republican lawmakers are not on our side.
No doubt a few naysayers will try to “spin” this fact and argue that night is day, including some who will nonetheless cash their relief checks.
During the next election cycle, it will be important to remember which lawmakers were on our side.
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
