Moving here to Guemes Island in 1993, one of the first artists I met was Bill Mitchell, and we became good friends.
When I was living in Maine in the mid 1900s, I made my money to support being an artist by painting signs. That was what brought me into wood carving.
Bill and I hit it off right away because of that background. Bill was not only a fine graphic artist but he was smart about his work, and he used a very special sign paint, ONE SHOT, which is still available and is a strong enamel-based oil paint especially for sign-working artists.
It makes my heart glad to see that our fine city of Anacortes is reaching out with the Mitchell estate to secure and maintain this wonderful art legacy of not only Bill, but of the 140-plus murals that grace our town with historical images of our past.
Bill was a true artist. He dedicated his entire journey to the world of creating art, and his own lifestyle promoted a bohemian flare for life and a deep passion for artistry.
To say that Bill Mitchell was a character, is putting it mildly. Anyone who knew Bill, and let’s face it everybody somehow knew Bill, got to see him live his life in his unique style of being present.
And, oh my, the stories he could tell. He loved to keep your ear ablaze.
I miss Bill, but he lives on and on upon the walls of our town. Thanks buddy, and thanks to the Anacortes Museum Foundation for seeing the need to maintain this honorable collection.
Leo Osborne
Anacortes
