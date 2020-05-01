On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese attacked our military bases in Hawaii, and 2,500 Americans were killed and much of our Pacific fleet sunk.
Within hours, Franklin Roosevelt broadcast one of most effective speeches ever delivered anytime, anywhere. It electrified the nation and galvanized us into a political unity that would win this bitter war for survival.
Trump, a self-styled wartime president, spent the first month of the pandemic denying the existence of the plague and mocking those who saw the danger. Since that time he has lied, prevaricated, abdicated responsibility and blamed others for his abject failure. It is as if Roosevelt had told Hawaii and the West Coast states after the Japanese struck — yes, you have been attacked, but you will have to bid against each other for tanks and planes to fight the war because that isn’t what we do at the federal government. “We are not supply clerks.”
Roosevelt chose General George Marshall as head of the Army. Marshall was perhaps the finest soldier our nation has ever produced. A genius at logistics, he clearly saw the need for massive industrial expansion to fight a global strategic war. He chose Admiral Earnest King to lead the Navy. King was so tough and determined that his sailors claimed that he shaved with a blow torch.
Who has Trump chosen to lead his “war” against coronavirus? Mike Pence and Jared Kushner. I’d laugh if this folly didn’t make me weep for my country.
We have come to a place where the ignorance, incompetence and untrammeled ego of Donald Trump are on display for the entire world to view. If you still can’t see Trump for what he is, you probably never will. But this does not mean the damage and death he has engendered are not real.
James Winchester
La Conner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.