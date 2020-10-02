While driving past Little Mountain, we decided to check out the new parking lot at the bottom of the hill. Quite impressive with easy entry and exit and probably enough parking spaces for the next 100 years.
The big attraction for the Little Mountain Road has always been the view from the top looking down into the valley.
Half a century ago that was possible before they let the trees grow up to block the view. It used to be a 180-degree view, including downtown Mount Vernon.
You see enough trees on the way up the mountain so they aren’t needed to block your view when you get to the top.
For the price of one of the huge stones hauled in to build the parking lot at the bottom of the hill, a young energetic lad with a sharp chain saw could give you the view we had 60 years ago, and you wouldn’t have to stand on your tip toes to see the Skagit River.
Thirty years ago, I would have volunteered to do the job for free gratis, so future generations could enjoy the panoramic sight, but since then the tree-hugger generations have been in charge so the most beautiful sight of the Skagit Valley, is only in the minds of those of us old enough to remember.
Denny Sather
Mount Vernon
