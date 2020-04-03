Thank you for the approach the Skagit Valley Herald took in reporting the sad news of the COVID-19 outbreak among the Skagit Valley Chorale’s membership. Even sadder than the outbreak itself was the report of hurtful comments by others.
In a time of uncertainty, sadness and challenge, we need to pull together as a community and be extra kind to each other. Let’s be careful not to let fear and sadness lead to anger and finger pointing. Everyone is doing their best to cope.
And to the members of the Chorale, and especially the director, I send my sympathies and kind concern. Take good care of yourselves, please.
Elke Macartney
Anacortes
