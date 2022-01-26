Voters on Fidalgo and Guemes islands should vote yes on the school levies.

These are renewals of existing levies, not a new tax. The state funds schools at a minimal level that is not consistent with the high quality of Anacortes schools.

Levy funds pay for all extracurricular activities and school sports, 36% of maintenance and custodial staff, 47% of transportation expenses, 35% of food service and 15% of utilities, among other expenses.

The technology levy has allowed successful remote learning in these COVID times by funding hardware, software and support staff. The levies allow smaller class sizes than the state provides for, and adequate counseling, mental health and nursing services. They also will pay for a roof replacement, fire safety upgrade and energy conservation projects.

The levies add up to $1.28 per $1,000 of property valuation, compared to $1.60 in the expiring ones. Excellent schools are one of the factors that make Fidalgo and Guemes desirable places to live and help attract new residents and workers in essential jobs. They also help maintain real estate values.

Please help maintain our quality schools by voting yes for both educational levies.

Walter Guterbock

Anacortes

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.