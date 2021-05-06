Republicans marked President Biden’s first 100 days with more silly outrage.
Biden was going to ban eating meat, they thundered (washingtonpost.com). No hamburgers allowed on the Fourth of July. What will the nation do?
Vice President Harris wasn’t immune to the barrage of nonsense. "The New York Post," working hand in glove with Fox, Rupert Murdoch’s political outlet, reported that immigrant children were welcomed with copies of Harris’ children’s book “Heroes are Everywhere.” That story was fabricated, too (huffpost.com).
Across the nation, Republicans still perpetuate the Big Lie: The presidential election was stolen, and something has to be done. Hence, hundreds of Republican-proposed laws restricting voting access for the people whose voices they would rather not hear. They have no problem with the elections they won, of course.
Tax season has prompted more destructive Republican distraction. In the Republican lexicon, taxes are always bad. Words like "confiscatory” and “redistribution” litter Republican speech, as if taxes are the only mechanism that moves wealth from one place or person to another.
Here again, Republicans employ fake outrage to disguise the obvious fact that every transaction, whether we attach dollars to it or not, redistributes wealth. Purchasing anything, from a Tesla to a tube of toothpaste, transfers money from one hand to another’s.
In the last 50 years, that redistribution has been in only one direction. Upward. According to “Politico,” the top 1% now controls 26% of the nation’s wealth, the top 10% about 70%, levels of inequity not seen since the 1920s.
That’s the grim truth Republicans don’t want us to notice. They want us distracted and angry instead.
Republican President Dwight Eisenhower once said "It (anger) cannot … think clearly."
But today’s Republicans like it that way. For them, clear thought is Enemy Number One.
Ken Winkes
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.