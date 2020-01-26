The Republican Party has become a rat’s nest of corruption and lies. The members are clear in their conviction that obeying the laws of our country is completely optional, especially if you are very rich.
Bribery is just part of daily life. Foreign intervention in our elections is a plus; interference in fair elections, making it harder or impossible for people to vote, is simply in the party’s interest, a detail.
Republicans no longer have any use for the truth. The Republican Party, the Party of Putin, has become the place where black is white and wrong is right.
We will do well to heed the warning from a German immigrant who wrote: “Do you want to know how Germany descended into tyranny? Just look around you. It is happening here right now in the U.S.”
Erica Pickett
Anacortes
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.