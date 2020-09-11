This election marks the time when the Republican Party should choose to reinvent itself from a political party that many people see as being willing to accept autocratic principles to a more centrist party that will be focusing on what is best for all people, regardless of race, gender or economic status.
Republican Voters Against Trump understand that as is shown by the videos on the group’s website.
The Democratic Party candidate, Joe Biden, is a centrist Democrat. He will remain true to his political philosophy and will reach across the aisle to progressive Republicans to do what is best for all of the people. Responsible governance in the United States depends on compromise and cooperation. Good governance happens when Republicans and Democrats, at every level of government, see compromise and cooperation as a benefit for everyone.
It will not be easy for Republicans to vote for Democrats. But taking time out to reinvent the Republican Party is absolutely necessary for a healthy American democracy.
I salute individual Republicans in any effort they make to change their political philosophy to promote a more centrist agenda. A centrist agenda is needed to help the people of the United States and the world contend with the serious problems facing mankind.
Arnold J. Byron
Mount Vernon
