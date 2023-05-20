Much of the recent news reminds me of those long 1950s car trips to North Dakota with my sister and me in the back seat.
An invisible line between us marked our territories and when one of us crossed it, words often escalated to a poke, maybe a shove, then to a noisy eruption our parents could no longer ignore.
When the angry voices from the front seat asked, I said my sister caused the problem. She said I did. We knew that from where they sat, it was hard for our parents to know who started the fight. For both of us, our chaos was our camouflage.
That’s a lesson from childhood that Republicans learned long ago. If you keep it noisy and chaotic, it’s hard to tell who’s responsible.
A problem with debt, with immigration, or the economy? Republicans would rather stage a noisy fight than fix any of them.
The economic chaos threatened by the debt “crisis” distracts from Republican policies that line the pockets of the rich at the expense of the rest.
Though employment remains high amidst moderating inflation and bank failures (bloomberg.com), the overall economy is still skewed to the 1%, who control over one-third of the nation’s wealth (businessinsider.com).
Despite good news about employment and inflation, the majority rightly feels the economy is bad because it’s still bad for them (adamspg.com).
And as the COVID-era Title 42 restrictions on immigration ended, Republicans have deliberately produced even more noise and distraction, decrying an “open border” that doesn’t and won’t exist (verifythis.com) and passing an unrealistic and deliberately contentious immigration bill in the Republican-dominated House (apnews.com).
Sitting in the nation’s back seat, gleefully spreading their chaos, Republicans hope no one will notice they caused the problems they rush to blame on someone else.
