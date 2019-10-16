There is a lot of chatter about the impeachment inquiry. Republicans are defending President Trump for ignoring the subpoenas. Which poses this question:
Will the real GOP please stand up?
It seems as though Republicans say things they really don’t mean.
“The day Richard Nixon failed to answer that subpoena is the day he was subject to impeachment because he took the power from Congress over the impeachment process away from Congress, and became the judge and jury.” Rep. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on the Senate floor arguing in favor of Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998.
History has shown us that Graham can reverse his position at the drop of a $10 bill. But c’mon folks, honest to goodness Republicans cannot continue to condone actions by the current president when they condemned Clinton for doing less in 1998.
Graham is not alone in his hypocrisy. A number of other Republican senators who favored impeaching Clinton with remarks like, “the rule of law is more important than the tenure in office of any public official,” are now repeating (almost verbatim) the sound bite that Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Alabama, has muttered, “The worst possible precedent.” (That is not what he said in 1998.)
You just don’t get to have it both ways. So please, were congressional Republicans hypocrites then or now? It is one or the other. Or is it both?
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
