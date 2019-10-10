Though Trump himself admitted he did, a recent poll (USA Today) revealed that only four of 10 Republicans believe that Trump mentioned Biden in his July 25 Ukraine phone call.
Did the other six Republicans think Trump was lying or “joking” again?
More likely, such stubborn denial lies in the psychology of people who prefer belief to reason and blind faith to fact.
With them in mind, Republicans never let a conspiracy theory go to waste. Witness their resurrection of the Clinton email investigation. Hillary Clinton, like Republicans before her, did use a private server prohibited by government regulations, but her use of a private server did not endanger national security. Since the Republican Party would like its supporters to believe it did, they’re off to the races again.
How about those interminable Benghazi hearings whose conclusion, written by a Republican, cast some blame for the disaster on the military but none on Secretary Clinton? (New York Times)
Or that lengthy Obama-era investigation into the IRS when Republicans claimed the agency was targeting conservative groups seeking tax-exempt status. Weeks of hearings, hours of noisy indignation, and what did it all come to? Nothing, because there never was a scandal. The IRS had done nothing wrong. (Newsweek)
Now Republicans are out to “prove” Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election to help Clinton, not Trump. (Business Insider)
If facts mattered, the contrast between such manufactured scandals and the extensive self-and double-dealing of the Trump administration would be clear to everyone. But it’s not.
I once overheard an elderly nursing home resident assert the Clintons had murdered four people in Arkansas, and thought: She’s old enough to believe what she wants, and she’s doing the nation no harm.
The same cannot be said for 60% of the Republicans recently polled.
Ken Winkes
Conway
