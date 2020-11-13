Many who delight in warning us about socialism apparently believe the word itself is scary, like “cancer” or “terrorism” or the “Gobble-uns ‘at gits you if you don’t watch out” in James Whitcomb Riley’s 1885 poem, “Little Orphant Annie.”
Along with Halloween, fall election season always brings out the socialist goblins. Trump repeatedly accused his opponent of being a “socialist.” To this fact-averse president, whether Biden is a socialist or not didn’t matter. But the charge was especially ironic since Trump and many Republicans really do like socialism — as long as it’s the right kind.
The old saw about privatizing profits and socializing costs neatly describes the socialism Republicans favor. Rip up western North Dakota. Extract the oil. Take the profit. Pollute and flee, leaving the mess for taxpayers to deal with (desmogblog.com). Socialism for the rich is as Republican as voter suppression.
But the other kind of emerging Republican socialism is even more worrisome: The National Socialism of WWII Germany.
Take the nationalism first. Trump certainly did, withdrawing from international agreements, building walls, pretending that in a global economy we can somehow live in isolation. Many harsh realities, COVID-19 among them, don’t agree.
Tellingly, Trumpism also shares National Socialism’s poisonous white supremacy gene, substituting Blacks, Muslims and brown immigrants for Jews.
Another loud Nazi Germany echo is Trumpism’s reliance on anti-LGBTQ sentiments and its “kinder, koche, kirche” (child, cook, church) role for women (wikipedia.com).
And at Trumpism’s core, we have an autocrat who uses the government’s foreign policy (Ukraine), its legal system (Barr’s Justice Department), even its services (the post office) to perpetuate his power.
America’s drift toward that kind of socialism is the real goblin that’ll get us.
Thanks to the recent election, it hasn’t. Not quite yet.
Ken Winkes
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.