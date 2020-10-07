The Republican Party appears to have jumped down the rabbit hole into an alternate universe.
For months we have been treated to images of Republican voters and Republican politicians crowding together, shoulder to shoulder, without masks to celebrate a man who is now in the hospital with COVID-19. Just last week during the debate, Trump mocked Joe Biden for frequently wearing a mask.
Now Trump, his wife, three Republican U.S. senators, his campaign manager Bill Sapien, Republican National Committee Chairman Ronna McDaniel, key aids Hope Hicks and Kellyanne Conway, debate prep coach Gov. Chris Christy, and who knows how many others have also been infected. Brad Parscale, another key Trump campaign officer, has been hauled off by the cops for psychiatric observation. In a single week, virtually the entire Trump campaign leadership team has been hobbled for at least 14 days. (CNN, Associated Press)
The next Biden-Trump debate will be canceled or delayed. Trump’s popular rallies are almost certainly a thing of the past.
Even before this self-inflicted gunshot wound, the polling organization 538 was projecting only a 21% chance that Trump will win the Electoral College.
I don’t think this latest catastrophe will help him.
One would have thought that Trump’s disastrous Oklahoma City rally/COVID-riddled event in June (ABC News) would have served as a salutary warning, but it seems these folks are extremely slow learners.
The United States has 4% of the world’s population and about 20% of the total COVID fatalities as of last month. (Vox)
We are the most infected industrial nation in the world. If you still think COVID is a joke or overblown, perhaps it is time to think again.
James Winchester
La Conner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.