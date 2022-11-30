The Republicans need to deny Trump a third presidential nomination.
I imagine the famous baseball player Yogi Berra, on hearing that Trump was seeking another Republican nomination, might have said in frustration, "It's déjà vu all over again."
It is said if we don't learn our lessons history will repeat itself.
I hope not.
Many think Trump has a path to the nomination because he has a mountain of money and millions of loyal believers.
The best thing for America is that the Republican Party find a backbone and deny him the nomination.
Let us hope the Republican Party unites behind a new reasonably sane leader and starts purging the crazies out of its ranks.
Our country needs a sane and civil Republican Party to return our country to civility and begin the healing of our wounds from the politics of lies, hate and violence.
As the nominee, Trump would have the much bigger megaphones of full media and attention to broadcast his cancer of lies, hate, division and violence.
He has to affix blame for his failures. Gaslighting and scapegoating is his standard forte.
Let us not underestimate this man. I think he is capable of anything to satisfy his insane need to be the center of attention.
Donald Trump has a long history of wanting to hurt others he believes have bad-mouthed or been disloyal to him.
He is a very dangerous man. Ask Mike Pence. Ask Nancy Pelosi. As the Capitol police.
Who knows what's next if he wins the nomination and then loses the election.
I am haunted by the thought of his many crazy cult members who carry an AK-47, and are just waiting for the puppet master to give his nod to the next enemy list.
I never thought I would every say this, but "go moderate Republicans."
Hal Pullin
Mount Vernon
