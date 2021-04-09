Predictably, we're already hearing from Republicans about those tax-and-spend Democrats.
First, their loud complaints about the Biden COVID relief bill that put money in people’s pockets and has us on the path to the herd immunity that only a COVID-vaccinated nation can provide. Now suddenly cost-conscious Republicans would like to cut a decades-overdue public works bill by two-thirds.
But in fact and in practice, Republicans have proved they would rather borrow money than assure sufficient revenue to pay for government services.
Reagan cut taxes and ballooned the deficit. With a compliant Congress, G.W. Bush and Trump did the same. Then, with Obama or Biden in the White House, Republicans naturally reverse course and rail about the deficit they themselves created.
Standard Republican hypocrisy? Certainly. But their fiscal hypocrisy is of a particularly malevolent kind, for there are trillions of dollars available for COVID relief, infrastructure and debt reduction, all without raising taxes, if only Republicans allow the Internal Revenue Service to collect them.
Two simple actions would harvest a bumper crop of cash.
First, fund the IRS adequately. One dollar invested in tax enforcement has been shown to yield six dollars in return; and with its enforcement workforce already cut by 20% by Republicans, tax analysts estimate the IRS will fail to collect more than $7 trillion in income taxes due over the next 10 years. (Washington Post)
Want more trillions without raising taxes? Require third-party verification of income from every source, not just wages or investments. As it is, nearly half the income from businesses, rents and royalties remains unreported — and hence untaxed. (New York Times)
Instead of empty rhetoric about our poor grandchildren’s debt, will those fiscally responsible Republicans support efforts to collect taxes already owed?
It’s something to think about on April 15.
Ken Winkes
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.