Donald Trump, the King of Chaos, the world’s greatest con man, has much of the country under his spell.
Some of my friends and colleagues genuinely believe his lies and that the election was stolen from him. His enablers, especially Sen. Mitch McConnell, Sen. Lindsey Graham and many other GOP members of Congress too numerous to mention, have had their reputations soiled by being drawn into his orbit.
They can clean up their image by denouncing this president for his assault on democracy, to point out his lies, and for GOP members to publicly declare the legitimacy of the election.
The Republican Party has abandoned conservative principles by siding with this president. They must decide if they are Republicans or Trump-icans. After far-right armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol at Trump’s bidding, Republicans are on the spot as to whom they owe allegiance: to Trump or to the Constitution.
Jim Kendrick
Mount Vernon
