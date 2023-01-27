We’ve seen this movie before.

In the first week of the 188th Congress, Republicans reintroduced the latest version of their old favorite, "The Fair Tax Act," to eliminate the IRS, all federal income and estate taxes and to replace them with a nationwide 30% sales tax. (www.congress.gov)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.