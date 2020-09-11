I have read with great dismay the front-page article on Sept. 9, “Republican fundraiser draws 400 people.”
This is by far the largest indoor gathering of people in Skagit County since the beginning of the COVID crisis.
Doctors and scientists around the world have clearly described the enormous risk of such an event.
Democrats have cancelled a similar event out of reluctance to needlessly put lives at risk while potentially wasting the sacrifices we have all made over the last six months and further delaying full economic recovery.
The Skagit GOP apparently has a very different plan for us.
In the article, GOP Chairman Bruch describes at some length his theory of why the GOP gathering poses no risk to our public health. I’d be very interested to hear which experts were consulted as he constructed this theory. It is not in line with guidance from any public health expert I am aware of.
At the end of the day, I’m left with just one question. Literally, who do they think they are?
Voters should remember in November which party took appropriate actions to protect our health and which one recklessly went ahead with plans aimed solely at furthering political goals.
Dave Duff
Anacortes
