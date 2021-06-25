Republican senators just rejected Senate Bill 1, the For the People Act. All 50 Republican senators said they didn’t wish to debate a bill that would make voting easier and limit the influence of money in our elections.
You can hardly blame them. Since the 2020 election, Republican-controlled state legislatures across the country have proposed or enacted hundreds of laws to restrict voting. (brennencenterl.org)
The last thing today’s Republicans want is for the wrong people to vote.
This has been true since the two parties switched stripes following the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Before that, it was Democrats in Southern states who enacted Jim Crow laws to keep Blacks from voting. Since then, it’s Republicans, not Southern Democrats, who wish to choose who can vote and who cannot. (abcnews.go.com)
Since the 2020 election, there is an air of desperation to the whole thing. A lawyer for Arizona Republicans told the Supreme Court that without voter restrictions their party is at a “competitive disadvantage.” (Truthout.com)
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has worried that if mail-in voting is not curtailed, the country will never again elect a Republican president. (business insider.com)
Restricting voting currently tops the list of Republican priorities. Forty-seven percent of Republicans say that for them to win national elections, changing voting rules is more important than any policy that might improve people’s lives. (washingtonpost.com)
Sen. Mitch McConnell recently claimed the Constitution vests the power to control elections solely in the states, omitting these words from Article 1, Section 4, “but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations.” (thehill.com)
McConnell and his cohorts, however, would rather not.
Far from crowing about their turn to states’ rights and Jim Crow, Republicans won’t even allow voting rights to be discussed on the Senate floor.
Ken Winkes
Conway
