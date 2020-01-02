Willing to make and fulfill a New Year’s resolution that might be even harder than eating a little less and exercising more?
How about this? Resolve to ferret out and acknowledge facts, even ones you don’t like.
It’ll take some gumption in our he said-she said world where even outright lies are commonly presented as truth.
Is everything we read or hear that purports to be nonfiction truthful? Of course not, and sometimes there’s no clear distinction, even in libraries where one would expect fiction and nonfiction to be placed on different shelves. Do librarians classify books on creationism as science or religion? Or histories that say the Civil War was not about slavery, as truth or fiction?
It depends, so it is up to us to honestly weigh the evidence.
In this election year, we might start with tired claims like “tax breaks for the wealthy benefit everyone.” They don’t (cbpp.org). Or the president’s “hoax” chorus about Russian election interference, climate change and impeachment, which are not hoaxes at all (businessinsider.com).
Those are the easy ones. More difficult to identify than the outright lies are misleading statements like Trump saying that because Obama separated some families, his own administration’s family separation policy is no different. It is. Bigly (usatoday.com). Or detecting his administration's frequently employed censorship. Witness the recent erasure of the U. S. government map site that tracked pollution sources (thehill.com). Poof! Those nasty facts are gone.
We don’t know if Caesar’s invading troops deliberately or accidentally set the fire that destroyed the Library of Alexandria in 48 CE. We do know losing the world’s then greatest repository of knowledge was an immeasurable tragedy.
Today, failure to hold the Trump administration to account for its deliberate promotion of “Truth Decay” (rand.org) would be a tragedy of our own making.
Ken Winkes
Conway
