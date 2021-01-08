In the Christmas day edition of the Skagit Valley Herald was an article about an upcoming meeting in January 2021 from the Skagit County Department of Health concerning ways to bring about some way to deal with noncompliers of coronavirus mandates.
Suggested were fines.
I found this disturbing. Most of the attitudes toward this has been to educate or remind people. This is not China or the Mideast where individual rights are nonexistent or nearly so.
I hope the powers that be will back off from what could be an unpleasant and unneeded process. The meeting may come to nothing threatening and go on as now, or it could be the beginning of something risky and unnecessary.
Lynn Moen
Sedro-Woolley
