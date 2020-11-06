I want my flag back.
In 1969, at the young age of 18, I hung my American flag in my apartment window. A gentleman that served in WWII told me “take the flag down and display it properly.” Properly meant hang it on a flagpole as it was illegal to use the flag as a window shade. From then on, I’ve been cognizant of the symbolism and strength of our “Stars and Stripes.”
I’ve noticed our American flag being used in places where it should not be. Such as in the bed of a pickup truck, whether it’s on the freeway vulnerable to tears by the wind or displayed at a demonstration with folks espousing “I am correct, patriotic, and you are not.” The language of the federal code Public Law 94-344 made clear that the flag is a living symbol. Basically, display it with dignity.
I thank the veteran that educated me at my early age for his wisdom and advice. I am now just as concerned as he was. Seeing flags on cars flapping in the wind or being used as clothing, shows a lack of respect for all that it symbolizes. Our flag is a hard-fought gift of liberty. A symbol that is flown because of its inclusiveness, it promises freedom, equality, and the right to coexist with all people. It is not a weapon of divisiveness.
I treat the flag as if it were my mother. The symbolism behind it is as great as the person that birthed me; thank you Mom. The United States engenders freedom; the flag is to be cherished, not abused.
I want our flag back.
Jim Wiggins
Sedro-Woolley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.