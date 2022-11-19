The guilty verdict in the recent Sandy Hook families' hate speech trial of right wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was a step in the right direction with a multimillion dollar penalty.
No victims of senseless violence of any kind will ever forget, and will have to live with that reality for the rest of their lives.
We live in a liberal democratic society with the privilege of free speech and tend to pride ourselves on the ability to say what we think without fear of reprisal. However, with that privilege comes responsibility.
Hate mongers like Alex Jones can gather in gullible people by the thousands who in turn send him millions of dollars to further be able to spew his venom. If a lie is told often enough, it becomes that person's truth.
Does this hate speech tie into the prevalence of gun violence in this country? It would not be hard to make that assumption.
Yet, the people in power pat themselves on the back with the minuscule strides they have made in curbing gun violence.
Common sense does not apply where gun ownership is concerned. Training and a license should be required.
Assault weapons have no place except in the hands of the military and law enforcement, but will legislators take that step? The NRA still carries a big stick and a huge bankroll.
