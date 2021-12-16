The state of Washington has one of the best-funded public pension systems in the country. The PERS system covers state employees and employees of most city, county and local public entities. Those employees pay into the system in a similar fashion as the Social Security system, and their employer supplements contributions.
Accumulated funds are under the control of the Washington State Investment Board, which has had excellent return on its investments: 8.9% over the last 20 years. Seventy-five percent of funds paid to retirees are from those returns. It is worth noting that public employees provide their services at a rate significantly lower than salaries paid in the private sector.
Retirees who participated in Plan 1 of the system previously received a Cost of Living Adjustment on a vote of the Legislature. That COLA was eliminated in 2011 due to the economic downturn. Retirees in Plan 2 and 3 receive a COLA of up to 3% depending on the inflation index each year.
The lack of a regular, consistent COLA for Plan 1 member retirees has resulted in a loss of more than 20% of their purchasing power in the past 10 years. The same happened to retired teachers who worked under Plan 1 of the Teachers Retirement System.
The Retired Public Employees Council of Washington and other retiree groups are asking the Legislature to restore a COLA to Plan 1 retirees, teachers and other public service workers.
Workers who have taught our children, repaired our roads and provided basic services on behalf of our state and local government entities ought to have the retirement system they paid for and were promised. State representatives and senators should support the restoration of the modest COLA proposed for the next legislative session.
