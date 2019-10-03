Knowledgeable and informed. Actively involved. Highly supportive of students and staff. Fiscally responsible.
Since moving to the area six years ago, I have attended over 90% of all Burlington-Edison School Board sessions and have seen all of these traits in Bill Wallace.
Especially impressive is his professional participation and interaction with staff and other board members. He is not afraid to raise questions about areas of concern doing so in a supportive and respectful manner. His service as legislative representative and his knowledge of revenue sources is crucial to the success of the district.
We need Bill's expertise, his commitment to our kids and his proven leadership. Vote to retain Bill Wallace, B-E School Board.
Tana Wood
Burlington
