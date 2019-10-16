While watching a short film with local third graders recently, when the narrator advised us to “recycle, reduce and reuse,” the sitting boy in front of me turned, and with a very determined look, held up six fingers. Six? Not five as shown on my chart? He emphatically shook his head “no.” Six.
“Rethink” was his sixth “R.” A “light bulb” moment from a third grader.
Now, with “rethink” superimposed over refuse, reduce, reuse, rot and recycle, it’s time to rethink the convenience of single-use plastic. Time to make changes in our convenient single-use world. Because “convenience” is harming our planet.
Recycling is no longer the answer. China’s refusal to accept our trash brought drastic change to recycling. Currently, plastic bottles, jugs, jars and dairy-type tubs are the only marketable plastics. The rest? Landfill. Bags, not accepted in the blue bin, aren’t easily recycled. Few make it to grocery store collection bins.
Many are wrongly placed in the blue bin, where they jam recycling machinery, requiring the entire process to shut down so workers can free bags from the rollers.
Lightweight and aerodynamic, bags escape during transport or recycling to become litter, blighting our landscape and entering our waterways. Many make it to our beaches and the ocean.
Green bin compost is contaminated when bags, used for compostable material, get shredded along with organic matter.
Isn’t it time to “rethink” single-use and get Mount Vernon out of the plastic bag? Plastic single-use carryout bags are easily replaced with BYOBags, eliminating the need for plastic or paper single-use bags. BYOBag ordinances immediately mean less litter and less landfill, saving our city cleanup costs while making it more attractive.
Let your City Council members know you support a BYOBag ordinance for Mount Vernon.
Carol Sullivan
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.