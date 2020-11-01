Perhaps more than I’ve seen in my lifetime, we are experiencing campaign tactics, responses and actions of a more blatant variety, mixed in with the stress of COVID, economic, societal and environmental uncertainties. Regardless of your political beliefs and regardless of whom you vote for, there are going to be millions of disappointed, angry and frustrated voters and discouraging election results.
While we await results over the next few weeks, it would be in all of our best interests to remind ourselves of the practice (and generate some practice) of civil discourse — the practice of engaging in conversation with a focus on understanding the values and viewpoints of who we perceive on the “opposing side.” To retaliate with violence, ridicule, shaming and isolation — none of those tactics will help facilitate creating a society of respect, kindness and collaboration.
Not just for the benefit of the “18 and older crowd” but think of the impressions, observations and perhaps bewilderment from those “18 and younger” of adult behaviors. Skagit County residents were fortunate in years past to bring together a variety of perspectives — religious, political and societal beliefs to learn about and practice civil conversations, and I would welcome the opportunities to do so again.
Britta Eschete
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.