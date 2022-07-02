...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West to southwest winds 15 to 25 kt for the Northern
Inland Waters. Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt for Admiralty Inlet.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Endow, def. 1. To provide property, income or source of income ... (modern, skip to 3). Obs. To provide with a dower. A dowry.
Do the laws of this country reflect the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence? Yes. Take for example the rule relating to having a public hearing as written in the Declaration of Independence; they must be held in a convenient location ... etc.
So “to be endowed with certain unalienable rights” has been incorporated in the Constitution by the Bill of Rights and later amendments. Correct? All the rights of humankind cannot be enumerated, so no.
Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are insane tasks to compile into law but to endow (remember endow?) pertains to heirs of some sort. So if I write a will to divide my estate between my grandchildren, does that include one who happens to be in the womb in its seventh week of gestation?
Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is for those born and not some concept. If a woman is willing to risk her life to give birth — many moms do die in the U.S. — she should have another choice, as well.
