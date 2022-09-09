Abortion is a choice, and at times it is a choice based on necessity. As a retired nurse with 35 years of experience, I know there is the potential in any pregnancy for development of a fetus to go wrong. It isn’t just a case of wanting a pregnancy or not wanting a pregnancy in relation to abortion.

Since Roe vs. Wade was eliminated, we have heard of a woman who discovered that her fetus had no skull and could not survive after birth. The state where she lived with their trigger law made hospitals and physicians in that state refuse to help her, even though the law’s author stated that she should have been able to receive that help. (NBC)

