...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO
MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND
657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will
likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
&&
Abortion is a choice, and at times it is a choice based on necessity. As a retired nurse with 35 years of experience, I know there is the potential in any pregnancy for development of a fetus to go wrong. It isn’t just a case of wanting a pregnancy or not wanting a pregnancy in relation to abortion.
Since Roe vs. Wade was eliminated, we have heard of a woman who discovered that her fetus had no skull and could not survive after birth. The state where she lived with their trigger law made hospitals and physicians in that state refuse to help her, even though the law’s author stated that she should have been able to receive that help. (NBC)
This country has threatened physicians and hospitals who in the past would have performed a necessary abortion in a sterile environment with a qualified physician and staff, rather than risk it being done in a filthy back room by an unqualified individual.
We have heard of a 10-year-old victim of rape having to leave her state to get an abortion. These barely scratch the surface of possible needs for abortions for incest, rape, fetal abnormalities and the life of the mother. More and more such situations will arise because of extreme points of view that make no room for things outside their black-and-white thinking.
We have some power to change this situation if we so choose.
