I am very concerned about the antisemitism in our country and world today.
When Jew haters have been asked why they hate Jews, the usual answer is for believing they are God’s chosen people, their rate of professional success and for being “Christ killers.”
How can the people living today be blamed for something that a group of people did several thousand years ago?
The Jewish religion promotes strong family ties, high morals and care for each other. They value education and have high rates of advanced degrees. They contribute money to charities.
Dennis Prager and Joseph Telushkin, authors of the book “Why the Jews,” state that the treatment of Jews has served as humanity’s moral barometer.
Their treatment can be compared to the canary in a coal mine. The way Jews are treated will show how the intentions of a movement will treat others, and non-Jews will eventually suffer from hatred, too.
Jew haters hate anyone with high standards, and this is especially aimed at America.
Americans are hated since we represent freedom, a higher quality of life, democracy, equal rights for women and are willing to fight against the ascent of tyranny.
In Nazi Germany, the hatred toward Jews was a foreboding of what was later to come.
We as Americans cannot afford to ignore the rise of antisemitism. We can’t ignore the ascent of tyranny in this country and world.
