...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands, West
Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Central U. S.
Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Some years ago I was talking to a staffer from the Department of Transportation about a year after the installation of the roundabout at Commercial and Highway 20. I mentioned that the city was paying about $300 a month to keep the roundabout landscaped. “Really!” she said, “That is about half of what we budget for the monthly maintenance of a signal.”
Wow. Well, that is not the only surprise about roundabouts. The initial cost of installing a roundabout is about the same as the cost of putting in a signal.
Roundabouts are safer than signals or stop signs in many ways. They offer a 90% reduction in fatalities, a 75% reduction is injuries, a 40% reduction in pedestrian injuries and a 37% reduction in crashes. (WSDOT)
Crashes at such low speeds are literally fender-benders and do not involve the hospital.
The wait time at a roundabout is often zero. No stopping means better gas mileage and quicker trips.
The other thing that may not be obvious is the wear and tear on the asphalt when a truck comes to a complete stop at a light and then strains to get back up to speed. Those heavily weighted tires grind away the asphalt in a kind of washboard pattern. This is a factor in the cost of maintaining good roads. Roundabouts minimize this wear and tear and the tax burden to pay for maintenance.
Finally, roundabouts reduce taxes by providing traffic control when the power is out. No need to hire a police officer to direct traffic or pay city workers to install temporary stop signs. The roundabout works 24/7 for very little money.
