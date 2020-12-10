Economic stimulus programs, federal and state, designed to combat the COVID-19 downturn come in a number of forms, yet we seniors will benefit from virtually none of them.
Still we have to pay the same high prices for everything as do others, including the egregiously high, government-created and enforced “legalized extortion” called property taxes.
We don’t benefit from payroll protection plans that continue paychecks; we don’t get unemployment checks or extended federal unemployment checks; you’ll seldom see our gray hair in food bank lines; nor are we generally eligible for rent relief. Most of us don’t get yearly bonuses or an annual increase in salary, yet we face the same escalating costs of living that others do, but must do it on fixed incomes. Where is the consideration?
State and local governments only look at us and our property as ATMs to be tapped whenever they need more money. The state hands out tax loopholes all over the place, including monster breaks to big businesses that then move out of state, yet can’t help seniors unless their income is at poverty levels. Where is the consideration?
Some things that would help. Exempt everybody over 65 from any education-related property taxes, state or local. Raise the income level for those over 65 and still qualify for tax exemptions, to reasonable levels, say $65,000 or $70,000 per year, not the poverty level it is now, with annual cost-of-living bumps built into the total.
L. Richard Bowyer
Mount Vernon
