If the pro-lifers are serious that abortion stops a beating heart, then they must also oppose the death penalty and become vegetarians, otherwise, they’re just hypocrites. Justice Clarendce Thomas wants to outlaw contraceptives and gay marriages, but keeps quiet about interracial marriages re: “Loving v. Virginia.”
I think the pro-life jihad has more to do with power and white supremacy than with saving beating hearts. We’ve become a police-state when neighbors spy on each other for money.
The court’s religious decision was deliberately anti-women. What happened to the separation of church and state? Is the Pope now running this country, where a living woman’s rights are subordinate to a potential fetus? It’s beyond crazy in the U.S, as fetuses are gaining legal status, while living women are losing theirs.
As Betty Friedan said, “What right does any man — any man — have to say to any woman ‘You must bear this child?'” (Quoted in “Jane against the world” by Karen Blumenthal). The answer is: None.
There’s more to life than child production. Accidents are preventable, and forcing women to carry to term regardless of their personal choice is criminal and dangerous.
If someone wants to be pro-life, be pro-life. But don’t foist religious views on the rest of us. That is unconstitutional.
