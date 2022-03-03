It is not only disappointing but also understandable as to what is transpiring in Ukraine.
A demonic dictator is what will eventually develop from a communist form of government.
Today, it is Putin and his ego who feels as though he has to show the rest of the world who is boss.
In his own self-consumed quest for power and fame, he has little concern for the loss of life and tranquility.
Although the civilized world is right to sanction Russia as much as possible, this won't by itself resolve the problem.
Putin will starve the innocent people of Ukraine and pillage their treasurers while having China more than eager to help him out.
The best way to end this assault on mankind is through the consciousness of the mind.
Our leader, Biden, would be best to direct his attention directly toward the Russian populous and their military.
Promoting for the sanctity of the concept of man's God-given right to be free is, by human nature, what the Russians would want to be a part of.
The president of the United States is the one who should be carrying the torch of freedom for the rest of the world to follow.
Ukraine is experiencing the benefits of a democracy and Putin and China can't stand it.
In every possible way of communication our aim should be to bombard these captivated people with a meaningful message of hope and courage.
Advocating for human rights, self-resolve, limited government, private property rights and free speech are the kinds of principles that would enlighten the masses.
It is up to the people from within to understand how wrong it is to be enslaved.
It is up to them to realize their potential then develop their desire to condemn and revolt against the evils of communism.
Marty McNett
Alger
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
