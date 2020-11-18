Thinking about Veterans Day, I realized very few Americans during the age of COVID have any idea of the collective sacrifices for the greater good that needed to be made in the past.
I recently researched the battle for Peleliu Island in the Pacific during WWII because my dad was a Marine who fought there. The Allies suffered 40% casualties, and over 12,000 Japanese soldiers were killed in one of the bloodiest and most costly battles of the war. On the home front, Americans pulled together and made many sacrifices, too. Supplies such as gasoline, butter, sugar and canned milk were rationed because they needed to be diverted to the war effort.
So what types of sacrifices are Americans being asked to endure today to fight a deadly pandemic? Staying home and sitting on the couch and wearing a mask in public. It doesn’t seem that hard in comparison. But alas, we have right-wing “patriots” attending anti-mask rallies because their freedoms and rights are being stepped on. Additionally, many young people in need of the constant and immediate gratification they’ve grown up with cannot stay out of crowded bars or away from parties.
But America is suffering from “pandemic fatigue.” Really? As the virus surges again, these people need to think more about the fatigue they are causing for the nurses, doctors and other hospital personnel; first responders and individuals employed in essential jobs who are at constant risk of exposure to this deadly virus.
Along with freedom and rights comes responsibility. People need to wake up and stop politicizing this virus and follow the lead of science and medical experts. There is a small sticker on my guitar that states “ignorance is the greatest threat.” I should add selfishness to that. Think about it.
Jim Halpin
Bow
