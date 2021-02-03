It is with genuine sadness that we learned of the Skagit Valley Food Co-op’s decision to close the Third Street Café at the end of January. I believe many others share my disappointment.
Since its opening, the Third Street Café, Crumbs, Creamery and Charcuterie has been a gourmet’s delight. The highest quality food, wonderful and responsive staff, and a beautiful and unique facility have been combined to make this dining experience a real treat for all of us who have had the pleasure of visiting. I can’t overemphasize how much my friends, my family, and myself have enjoyed this creative and valuable co-op program.
While we understand the current impact of COVID-19 on the food-service industry, we hope this will be a passing crisis and within the year, once again in-person dining will be possible. When that occurs, it will be an incredibly sad day if the Third Street Café will not be there to welcome diners.
It is my hope that the administration and board of Skagit Valley Food Co-op will reconsider permanent closure of the Third Street Café once the current crisis has passed.
What the Skagit Valley Food Co-op has developed in its Third Street Café is too valuable to be lost.
Jere LaFollette
Mount Vernon
