I find it highly questionable that the board that will decide whether or not orders from county health officials should be enforced includes Commissioner Ron Wesen and Commissioner elect Peter Browning. They both attended a Lincoln Day Republican fundraiser that drew over 400 people on Aug. 29.
By his own admission, Wesen chose to ignore direction from Gov. Jay Inslee and his own health department not to attend gatherings over 50 people and to wear a mask. (Skagit Valley Herald) Peter Browning attended the same gathering and shed his mask partway through.
How can these two sit in judgment on the question of enforcing health-related regulations? I hope they will recuse themselves from any decisions about issues they chose to ignore or defy.
Suzanne Butler
Mount Vernon
