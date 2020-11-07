An Oct. 28 article in the Skagit Valley Herald about the potential sale of Hospice of the Northwest quoted Brian Ivie, CEO of Skagit Regional Health, as saying consideration of the offer isn't because of financial issues and that the nonprofit is, for the most part, self-sustaining.
Online research shows:
• In November 2017, Webster Capital acquired Bristol Hospice, a multiregional provider of hospice and palliative care services. Bristol, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, has 11 locations across seven states. (pehub.com/webster-capital-buys-bristol-hospice/)
• Webster Capital was founded in 2003 as a private equity firm that focuses on high-impact growth strategies that deliver optimal outcomes for their investors, portfolio companies and the communities they serve.
• Webster Capital's mission is to deliver superior returns for its partners through the investment in and development of purpose-driven, patient-centric healthcare organizations. (websterequitypartners.com/about-us/)
Furthermore, private equity firms are known to resell their holdings to meet their investment goals.
Selling ownership of Hospice of the Northwest to an entity that focuses on “high-impact growth strategies that deliver optimal outcomes for investors” does not sound like a prudent or community-focused action. This is not to be expected of public hospital districts whose focus should be on the health and well-being of the people in their hospital districts.
Hospice of the Northwest is known for excellent care and community involvement. Selling it to Bristol Hospice/Webster Capital would be a disservice to the hospital districts’ constituents in Skagit County and any others who receive hospice services here.
Marie Erbstoeszer
Mount Vernon
