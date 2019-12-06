I read your wonderful article on Dec. 2 in the Skagit Valley Herald.

How wonderful it is that Ms. Griffin invites her students to dance after school.

Yes, kids need to burn off energy. Yes, her class encourages them to exercise, develop confidence and dance with classmates just for fun.

I salute Ms. Griffin. We need more teachers like her.

Richard S. “Rish” Pavelec

Anacortes

More from this section

Load comments