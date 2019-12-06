I read your wonderful article on Dec. 2 in the Skagit Valley Herald.
How wonderful it is that Ms. Griffin invites her students to dance after school.
Yes, kids need to burn off energy. Yes, her class encourages them to exercise, develop confidence and dance with classmates just for fun.
I salute Ms. Griffin. We need more teachers like her.
Richard S. “Rish” Pavelec
Anacortes
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.