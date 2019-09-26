The main story on Saturday’s front page of the Skagit Valley Herald is kids having fun protesting the Big Bad Climate Change. If they are serious, ask them to give up their cellphones, which definitely lead to pollution and global warming. You just have to research how the battery is made or where the gold comes from to make the circuit boards.
The column story: Mount Vernon increases house density. Which, of course, increases traffic, garbage, reduces trees etc. ... all things that cause global warming.
The reality is humans are one of the factors in global warming. No matter what we do we will not stop global warming, but we can definitely find ways of reducing our garbage.
The Earth has gone through major climate change five times and is probably going through it again. We may survive or be wiped out with the rest of the animals.
We are not going to give up our cars, airplanes, electricity, amenities, etc., today to stop the major pollution problems, and giving up a straw does nothing so live with it.
Michael Hennessey
La Conner
