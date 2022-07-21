I would like to set the record straight about the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe’s position regarding salmon habitat restoration.
A June 29 story in the Skagit Valley Herald described Skagit County’s support of a lawsuit filed by Sauk-Suiattle regarding Seattle City Light’s misrepresentation of the impact of its dams on salmon populations. While we welcome the county’s support of Sauk-Suiattle’s position that Seattle City Light provide fish passage at its Skagit River dams as part of the relicensing process, I feel the need to emphasize that Sauk-Suiattle also strongly supports longstanding efforts to restore salmon habitat in the estuary, as well as throughout the Skagit River Watershed.
Sauk-Suiattle has always been — and will continue to be — a key partner in projects designed to restore salmon habitat wherever possible throughout the estuary, as detailed in the Skagit Chinook Recovery Plan in 2005. This key transition zone habitat is significantly less than in historic times. We can work on fish passage upriver at the dams at the same time we continue to find suitable habitat in the estuary.
We know from tribal research what parts of the watershed different species of salmon use during different life stages, and we develop restoration projects that specifically address those different needs. Some species, such as Chinook, spend a lot of time as juveniles in the estuary. Other species spend more time upriver in freshwater before going out to sea.
We look forward to a day when healthier populations of salmon are swimming throughout the watershed, and Skagit farmers are still providing us the food we need. Although the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe presently believes fish passage above the Skagit dams is necessary to curtail declining Skagit salmon populations, the tribe would prefer to work with all user groups to find solutions.
