Here we go again ... and again ... and again. Another community is devastated by the horrific, violent actions of someone with a gun. How many more times will we have to replay this movie?
Ten innocent victims are dead, violently dead, and their families destroyed and permanently altered. That makes 18 innocent Americans killed in mass shootings in one week.
You can bet your bottom dollar that Republican politicians will work overtime to "protect the gun rights" of potential mass murderers to purchase weapons of war like the AR-15-style weapon used in Boulder, at the expense of the rest of the nation.
Why do they do this? Simple. Votes. Votes from the gun lobby. Votes so the GOP can maintain power. Look inside their brains: Their power is more valuable to them than you or your family members' lives. Does that bother you? It should.
These weapons of war must be banned. All these weapons must be collected by the force of law. This was never what the Founding Fathers intended when they created the Second Amendment. For gun advocates who claim their "constitutional right" to own a gun, great — get a single-shot pistol or rifle that takes approximately 60 seconds to reload, just like the reality the founders understood at the time the Bill of Rights was created.
Where is the GOP concern for the "lives of the born?" They seem to care a great deal about the unborn, but demonstrate no concern "for the born." It is unlikely Republicans will change their ways. Therefore, our only alternative is to vote them out of office and save thousands of lives.
Doug LeClair
Anacortes
