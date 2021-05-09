We need a strong and vital Republican Party; one proposing legislation, debating it and voting for and against legislation for the people of the United States of America.
But the Republican candidate for the presidency last year led into the campaign by proposing a textbook example of the Big Lie; he led in with the declaration that the only way he could lose was if his opponent came up with a massive program of voter fraud. No one has ever been able to do that, so it fit; it was such an outrageous claim that it couldn’t be true. Or could it?
Following that came a steady drumbeat of voter fraud, voter fraud ... it became a familiar refrain. When he lost by nearly 7 million votes, the loser claimed the election was stolen — and he is still doing so.
Those claims have led to many states installing all kinds of voting barriers making it more difficult for black, brown and young voters to cast their ballots. Add to that continuing claims of fraud and error, never with proof, often thrown out of court, to the point that now some states controlled by Republicans are even saying “Don’t trust the vote — we’ll tell you who won.”
The Republican Party is in the position of telling you not to trust the vote, and that is the quickest way to end a democracy.
Do Republicans want their party to be the entity that destroyed the American democracy? Take back the party and don’t let it be the end of our experiment in democracy.
Alec R. McDougall
Mount Vernon
